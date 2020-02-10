× Memorial, procession route announced for West Metro firefighter who died from job-related cancer

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — The procession and memorial service have been announced for Dan Moran, a West Metro Fire Rescue firefighter and paramedic who died last week from a job-related cancer.

West Metro said Monday that the memorial service will be held Feb. 17 at 1 p.m. at Red Rocks Church: 7100 Wadsworth Blvd., Arvada.

The memorial is open to the public.

The public is welcome to view the procession before the service as well.

It will begin at 11 a.m. at West Metro Station 13, located at 12613 Indore Pl. in Jefferson County.

From Fire Station 13, the procession will take the following route:

Westbound West Ken Caryl Avenue to C-470

C-470 to Interstate 70

Eastbound I-70 to Ward Road/West 44th Avenue exit

Westbound 44th to Ward

Northbound Ward to West 72nd Avenue — An arched flag display will be provided by the Golden and Arvada fire departments at Ward and 54th

Eastbound 72nd to the church — A flag will be displayed at the church entrance

The motorcade is estimated to arrive at the church at 11:45 a.m.

“Citizens and agency apparatus and personnel are welcome to pay their respects along the procession route,” West Metro said in a written statement.

Moran worked for West Metro for 18 years. He retired in 2018 because of cancer-related complications.