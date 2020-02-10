Gannon Stauch’s babysitter says she believes stepmother is innocent

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. -- The babysitter for missing El Paso County boy Gannon Stauch says she believes his stepmother was not involved in his disappearance.

Gannon disappeared on Jan. 27. His stepmother, Letecia Stauch, said she last saw him between 3:15 and 4 p.m. heading to a friend's home in their El Paso County neighborhood.

Letecia has received significant criticism. However, the babysitter, Stephanie Cain, says Letecia had nothing to do with Gannon going missing.

“It’s all mind-blowing,” Cain said.

Cain just moved to Oklahoma in mid-January, but last had contact with Letecia shortly after Gannon's disappearance.

Cain babysat for the Stauch family for about a year and became friends with Letecia.

“I think she’s innocent. She’s not the type of person that would do anything like this,” Cain said, adding, “She never even spanked those kids. She wasn’t the one that would get on them. Albert would do that."

Albert Stauch is Gannon's father.

Cain is trying to help clear Letecia's name after an interview with Colorado Springs TV station KKTV sparked backlash online.

“With the interview, she doesn’t sound like she was hiding anything. That’s just the way she is,” Cain said.

People around the country are following the case. Many have voiced strong opinions toward Leticia on social media.

“I would be losing my mind too but I think she’s overwhelmed,” Cain said.

Cain says Letecia may not have her phone and believes she deactivated her Facebook profile Sunday night.

FOX31 reporter Nicole Fierro asked if Cain believes there is any way Letecia would have harmed Gannon.

“I don’t know, I don’t know. I’m saying I don’t think, in my personal opinion, I don’t think so. I just don’t think she would do something like that because she is a friend,” Cain said.

Cain says she has spoken to investigators several times but could not reveal details of their conversations to FOX31.