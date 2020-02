DENVER — A woman and a dog are in critical condition after they fell through some ice on the grounds of the Colorado Academy Sunday afternoon.

According to West Metro Fire, crews were called to the scene at around 12:30 p.m. A man told crews that he saw his wife and their dog fall through the ice. Crews got on scene within two minutes and rescued both of them.

The woman is receiving care at a local hospital and the dog was taken to an emergency veterinarian for treatment.