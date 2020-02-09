× Snow showers, colder temps to end the weekend

Temperatures will be significantly cooler as we end our weekend thanks to a cold front. Highs today will stay in the 20s across the state with breezy conditions. We’ll also monitor on-and-off again snow showers through the day, primarily along the I-25 corridor and west into the mountains. Totals in the metro area will range from 0-3 inches of snow by Sunday night. Meanwhile in the mountains, upwards of 5-10″ of additional snow will be possible by Sunday night.

Scattered snow showers will stay in the forecast for the mountains through Friday. This will keep avalanche danger in the higher category this week.

Meanwhile along the Front Range, snow will clear out tonight, leaving a cold and slick morning drive on Monday. Temperatures will drop into the teens to start the day, with highs in the mid-30s. A weak disturbance will move through, bringing the chance of a few scattered snow showers late day on Monday and into Tuesday morning. Totals look minor at this time, but could impact the Monday evening commute.

We’ll watch another system move through on Wednesday, increasing snow chances once again. Temperatures will stay in the 30s on Wednesday.

Thursday and Friday will offer drier weather with a mix of sun and clouds. Highs will stay below average, making it into the upper 30s and lower 40s.

