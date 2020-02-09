Regis Jesuit hockey team delivers stuffed animals from Teddy Bear Toss game to patients at hospital

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Regis Jesuit High School hockey team spent the day Sunday delivering more than 400 stuffed animals to patients at Children's Hospital Colorado that were collected during their annual Teddy Bear Toss game last month.

In January the team invited fans to bring stuffed animals to the game. Once the team scored their first goal, fans from both teams threw them on to the ice. After they were collected, the team took the tags off and prepared to deliver them to children who are fighting their own battles.

"It's all about seeing the bigger spectrum of it all and with the kids, it's not about going out there during the game trying to get that first goal - it's the joy of being able to process the bears and seeing the smiles on their face," said senior Leighton Walsh.

Members of the team say part of the school's curriculum is devoted to encouraging students to serve. They say opportunities like this help further that commitment that the school makes to their students and the Denver community.

"Regis Jesuit really pushes the service aspect of our live so it's really great to come out here and enjoy service and learn how to be active in your community," said senior Nolan Sargent.

RJHS has been holding a Teddy Bear Toss game for eight seasons. They were inspired by a similar effort that is put together by the Hershey Bears of the American Hockey League.