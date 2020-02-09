More snow expected Monday, chilly week ahead

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Drier weather will move in overnight with temperatures starting off in the teens Monday morning. There won't be snow around for the Monday morning drive but there could be patchy fog in some spots. High temperatures will only hit the low 30s on Monday afternoon.

Snow showers will move in Monday afternoon and evening and will clear out by early Tuesday morning.

Snowfall totals by Tuesday morning will be around 1 to 3 inches in Metro Denver and on the northern Front Range. The Palmer Divide and foothills can expect 2 to 5 inches. Colorado's mountains will see 2 to 10 inches with the highest totals in the southern mountains.

Another weak storm system will move in on Wednesday bringing Denver a 20 percent chance of snow. Temperatures will stay in the 30s through Thursday.

The end of the week will be drier and warmer with high temperatures hitting the 40s by Friday.

