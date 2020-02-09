Lakewood police searching for mail thief caught on camera

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LAKEWOOD, Colo.-- Lakewood Police need the public's help identifying a man who allegedly stole mail from 11 different people at an apartment complex. Police say it happened just before 5 a.m. at the Skyecrest Apartments on Thursday.

The risk of that man getting potentially sensitive personal information is what has police worried.

"For example it's the tax season so W2's might have been in the mail that was stolen," said Lakewood Police Agent Rob Albrets. "Could be credit card applications, could be bank statements, could be bills or healthcare bills."

Do you recognize this mail stealing suspect? On 2/6/20 this man broke into several mailboxes at an apartment complex on the 7800 blk of Mansfield Pkwy. If you have any info on this suspect please call @CrimeStoppersCO at 720-913-7867 & reference LPD case LK20-006066. Pls share pic.twitter.com/iY9M6FJ8X7 — Lakewood Police (@LakewoodPDCO) February 8, 2020

Anyone who recognizes this suspect is encouraged to leave an anonymous tip with Metro Denver Crimestoppers at 720-913-7867.