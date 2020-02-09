Lakewood police searching for mail thief caught on camera

LAKEWOOD, Colo.-- Lakewood Police need the public's help identifying a man who allegedly stole mail from 11 different people at an apartment complex. Police say it happened just before 5 a.m. at the Skyecrest Apartments on Thursday.
The risk of that man getting potentially sensitive personal information is what has police worried.
"For example it's the tax season so W2's might have been in the mail that was stolen," said Lakewood Police Agent Rob Albrets. "Could be credit card applications, could be bank statements, could be bills or healthcare bills."
Anyone who recognizes this suspect is encouraged to leave an anonymous tip with Metro Denver Crimestoppers at 720-913-7867.