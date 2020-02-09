Hundreds show up to show support for Lakewood mother battling cancer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LAKEWOOD, Colo. -- It's not the type of buzz you'd expect at a tattoo parlor, but on Sunday hundreds showed up to Certified Tattoo Studios on West Colfax Ave. to get their hair cut for a cause.

"I literally have the best barbers in Colorado here," said Nick Naranjo. "It's 20 dollars for a haircut and you sit down and pick one of the barbers."

Naranjo has been on a mission to raise money for his fiance Vivian Pacheco, who has been battling breast cancer for roughly seven years. The cancer recently started spreading through her body because she is no longer responding to chemotherapy.

"It feels really good to see the support I have behind me," Pachaco said.

The money raised here will help send Pacheco to Mexico to receive an experimental treatment at the Oasis of Hope. The hospital has mixed reviews and has been criticized for it's alternative treatment methods.

But for Naranjo and Pacheco, they've run out of options, and have hope that this will be a turning point in her recovery.

"I've been doing chemo for so long, I need something that's going to help my immune system."

The family plans on holding another fundraiser at the tattoo studios Sunday February 16th at 3 p.m. The have a GoFundMe to help raise funds for the treatment as well.