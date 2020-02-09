× DPD officers help woman housed at shelter deliver baby

DENVER — The Denver Police Department says two of their officers helped deliver a baby last month that belongs to a woman who was staying at a shelter.

The department says on January 3rd – officers Jessica Thomas and Haley Peyton responded to a call that involved a woman who walked away from shelter and may be in need of medical attention. When she was located the officers realized she was in labor.

They tried to call paramedics but they were told that their arrival would be delayed due to a train. Thomas, a former paramedic realized the baby was crowning and determined they would have to help her deliver the baby immediately.

“While Officer Thomas gloved up, Officer Peyton stepped in as the woman’s birth coach,” the department said in a Facebook post.

The pair eventually helped the woman deliver a healthy baby boy before paramedics arrived and took over.