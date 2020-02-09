CDOT: Postpone I-70 mountain travel until Monday if you can

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Colorado Department of Transportation is asking people to postpone any I-70 mountain travel until Monday if they can amid a heavy snow warning from Golden to Vail.

"Your trip home may be a lot easier," Michelle Peulen of CDOT said.

CDOT says they are preparing for a heavy amount of traffic on the highway.

Ski resorts were packed over the weekend, as people flocked to the mountains in the wake of Friday's snowstorm.

CDOT says all of its plows are out, and drivers should be prepared for the possibility of safety closures.

"Make sure you have an emergency kit in your car, because you will be spending several hours in your vehicle today," Peulen said.