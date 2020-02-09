Armed man carjacks women who stopped to help in crash near Agate, statewide alert issued

Posted 1:22 pm, February 9, 2020, by , Updated at 01:55PM, February 9, 2020

ELBERT COUNTY, Colo. — Statewide law enforcement are on the lookout for an armed carjacker who targeted two women who stopped to help him at a rollover crash near Agate.

The carjacker, described as a white man who appeared to be in his 20s, fled in the stolen silver 2016 Toyota RAV4, according to a spokesperson with the Elbert County Sheriff’s Office.

Law enforcement statewide have been alerted to keep watch for the stolen vehicle:

  • Silver 2016 Toyota RAV4, Arizona plate BSR3729

At the time of the crime, the man wore a black jacket, black sweat pants, black socks and had a tan, military-style backpack. He stood about 5-foot-10.

Two other women fled with the man. One is described as about 5-foot-7 and heavyset with long, curly, black hair. The second woman is described as about 5-foot-10 with acne scars on her face and long, dark, straight hair. She wore a beanie and a light jacket.

The carjacker and his passengers had flipped a red Dodge Grand Caravan near Highway 86 and County Road 125.

When the passersby stopped to help, the man pulled a handgun and took their vehicle. No injuries were reported.

The Dodge also had been stolen from Denver, the spokesperson said.

Authorities were called to the scene about 5:30 a.m.

AlertMe
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.