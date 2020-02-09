× Armed man carjacks women who stopped to help in crash near Agate, statewide alert issued

ELBERT COUNTY, Colo. — Statewide law enforcement are on the lookout for an armed carjacker who targeted two women who stopped to help him at a rollover crash near Agate.

The carjacker, described as a white man who appeared to be in his 20s, fled in the stolen silver 2016 Toyota RAV4, according to a spokesperson with the Elbert County Sheriff’s Office.

Law enforcement statewide have been alerted to keep watch for the stolen vehicle:

Silver 2016 Toyota RAV4, Arizona plate BSR3729

At the time of the crime, the man wore a black jacket, black sweat pants, black socks and had a tan, military-style backpack. He stood about 5-foot-10.

Two other women fled with the man. One is described as about 5-foot-7 and heavyset with long, curly, black hair. The second woman is described as about 5-foot-10 with acne scars on her face and long, dark, straight hair. She wore a beanie and a light jacket.

The carjacker and his passengers had flipped a red Dodge Grand Caravan near Highway 86 and County Road 125.

When the passersby stopped to help, the man pulled a handgun and took their vehicle. No injuries were reported.

The Dodge also had been stolen from Denver, the spokesperson said.

Authorities were called to the scene about 5:30 a.m.