× West Metro: Firefighter suffering job-related cancer has died

A man who served with the West Metro Fire Protection District for 18 years has died from a job-related cancer.

Dan Moran, who served as a firefighter and paramedic, died on Friday, according to tweets from West Metro. They said Moran retired in 2018 because of cancer-related complications.

Moran is survived by his wife and two daughters.

“During his time with us, he touched many lives and our community is better for Dan’s service,” West Metro stated in a tweet. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the Moran family, his wife Jenn and two daughters, Taylor and Madyson.”

FOX31 and Channel 2 met with Moran and his family in 2018, as he prepared for surgery while his teenage daughter prepared for senior prom.

Memorial services are pending.