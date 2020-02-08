More snow expected Sunday, Monday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Colder temperatures and more snowfall will move in on Sunday. Snow will start late Saturday night and early Sunday in the mountains and will move onto the Front Range and lower elevations by mid to late morning Sunday.

Snow showers will fall throughout most of the day before clearing out Sunday night.

Another chance for snow will arrive Monday afternoon and evening. Both Sunday and Monday's storms are not expected to bring big totals to the lower elevations.

Denver will see a trace to 3 inches from both storms combined. The mountains will see about 4 to 10 inches through Monday night.

Tuesday will be dry before another storm moves in on Wednesday bringing another snow chance to Denver.

The end of the week will be drier and warmer.

Check Colorado interactive radar and zoom in to where you are. Plus, check the radar anytime with the Pinpoint Weather App for iPhone and Android.

Pinpoint Weather has been independently certified as Colorado's Most Accurate Forecast by WeatheRate.

We're tracking Denver weather today on FOX31 and Channel 2 News - and when conditions are bad we send out the Weather Beast.