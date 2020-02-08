Hundreds pray for missing boy 12 days after disappearance

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. -- Hundreds of people gathered Saturday evening in Colorado Springs to pray for missing 11-year-old Gannon Stauch nearly two weeks after his disappearance.

The candlelight prayer service was held just a few blocks from Gannon's house in the Lorson Ranch neighborhood, where he was last seen. Friends, strangers, classmates and family members came together for the service.

"We are still very much in high hopes along with the family and we're here to encourage them through the whole process," said Jane, the organizer of the "Find Gannon" Facebook group.

Many people wore shirts with the hashtag "#prayforgannon" and the words "may you always be brave in the shadows until the sun shines upon you again."

"He's in the shadows right now. We want him to come home and he's in our hearts, he's in his parents' hearts and he's in our minds," said Alex Smith, the creator of the shirts.

Several members of Gannon's family showed up briefly but became very emotional.

Several of Gannon's classmates and other students at his school were there to show support.

"Our mom has been talking about it a lot. He was in fifth grade at our school," said Isabella Lozano.

The El Paso County Sheriff's Office has battled winter weather throughout the search for Gannon with temperatures dropping to dangerous lows in the past week. Despite the conditions, many people believe Gannon is alive and will come home.

"I just hope and pray he comes home and we have answers soon. I think that's what everyone is hoping for at this point," said Susan Kirkpatrick, a parent in the community.

The sheriff's office released new information Saturday evening, saying it has received 324 tips to date.