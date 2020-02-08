Couples devastated after finding out wedding venue abruptly closes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WESTMINSTER, Colo. -- Couples all across the country who are getting ready to tie the knot are out of luck and, in some cases, thousands of dollars.

Noah’s, a company with wedding venues nationwide, including Westminster, suddenly closed this week.

FOX31 went to the Westminster location to speak with one devastated bride and groom to be Saturday. Within an hour of our arrival, four more families also came to check on their venue and realized they are sharing the same wedding nightmare.

Planning the wedding of your dreams can take years and thousands of dollars. Two local couples now know this all too well.

“We`re out $9,000 dollars just for Noah’s,” bride-to-be Cassie Ali said.

“We paid in full last week and it was over $6,000,” said Christina Vigil, a bride-to-be.

The two brides-to-be never met before Saturday. Both are two months away from the biggest day of their lives and each of them received an email Friday afternoon.

“While I struggle to find the words to say, I wanted to say Noah’s is closing its doors,” Ali said as she read the email to FOX31.

Noah`s, the venue both couples booked back in 2018, won`t be open on their booked and planned wedding dates.

“I`m shaking, it`s heartbreaking and devastating because we have two months to have a venue and plan everything for our big day,” Vigil said between tears.

Problem Solvers uncovered Noah’s Corporation filed for Chapter 11 reorganization bankruptcy in May 2019.

These couples say they didn't know that until Friday, just days after Noah's took their final payments and shut their doors.

“They took the remaining $1,900 out of my account on February 6,” Ali said, adding between tears “It`s our special day.”

Besides an email from a now unemployed wedding planners, the couples have not successfully made contact with anyone from the corporation.

“Nobody has reached out to us, corporate won`t return calls, it`s just a dead-end. Like everyone just disappeared,” said Joseph Maes, groom-to-be.

Another couple walking up to Noah’s Saturday said they didn’t even get an email.

“We found out on the news,” said Julissa Chavez.

FOX31 knocked on the door at the Westminster venue, called the local branch and contacted the corporation’s bankruptcy attorney Kenneth L. Cannon. We have not received any responses at this hour.

However, on Thursday Cannon spoke with our news partners at Fox 8 in Cleveland.

Cannon said Noah’s corporation filed for Chapter 11 reorganization bankruptcy in May 2019, but the judge and U.S. Bankruptcy trustee overseeing the case, converted the case to a Chapter 7 liquidation Thursday.

The attorney says due to the liquidation, the likelihood of anyone getting a refund of their money is “highly unlikely.”