Couple braves bitter cold, finds tranquility in Colorado ice fishing

Posted 2:55 pm, February 8, 2020, by , Updated at 02:56PM, February 8, 2020
Data pix.

OFFICER'S GULCH, Colo. — Ice fishing is a sport that has been growing in popularity in Colorado over the past few years.

One weekend in January, FOX31/Channel 2 photojournalist Aubrey Morse got up early to see what ice fishing is all about.

What is particularly special about the pastime is that almost anyone can ice fish as long as the ice is thick enough — 4 inches. Whether you are a novice or incredibly experienced, the sport provides time in nature and tranquility.

You also have die-hards like Chad Spjuth, who gets up before the sun does and tries to goes out and fish every weekend in the winter.

Spjuth says it is worth braving the cold to be out in nature.

"The trees and the mountains...just having a quiet place that is my little corner for a weekend or a morning. That is what I enjoy," Spjuth said.

On occasion, friends and family join him.

"It's just sort of enjoyable to take people who have never caught fish before or never ice fished," Spjuth said. "Take them out and every time they catch a fish they're like, 'I can't believe I did that!'"

Amanda Kelly, Spjuth's girlfriend, never thought she would be out in the cold on a frozen lake ice fishing. But she said she has found it enjoyable.

"It's a nice change for me," Kelly said. "It's nice to be up early, just sit out here...it is very peaceful. There is something about the views. It's kind of like a good mental recharge."

AlertMe
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.