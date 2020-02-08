Castle Rock police mourn K-9 Officer Ronin

The Castle Rock Police Department is mourning the loss of K-9 Officer Ronin.

CASTLE ROCK, Colo. — The Castle Rock Police Department lost long-time K-9 officer Ronin Saturday after health problems.

Castle Rock police honored Ronin, whose partner was veteran officer Todd Thompson, Saturday after he passed due to “unforeseen health complications,” according to a Facebook post.

Ronan’s first day with Castle Rock Police was Aug. 4, 2014.

“It was our honor as members of the Castle Rock Police Department to have served with Ronin for the past five and a half years. Rest easy friend, we have the watch from here,” the post from Castle Rock Police Department said.

K-9 officer Ronin died Saturday after unforeseen health complications.

