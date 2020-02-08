× A dry and seasonal Saturday, more snow on the way Sunday

Temperatures will jump above average as we start our weekend thanks to a southwest wind and some sunshine. Highs today will reach the 40-50s across eastern Colorado and the Denver metro area. Meanwhile in the mountains, avalanche danger will remain high through the day with temps maxing out in the 20-30s. We’ll deal with breezy conditions statewide, but especially in the high country where gusts up to 50 miles per hour will be possible.

Another cold front will push through the state tonight, bringing with it another blast of cooler air and snow chances. Snow will start in the mountains late in the day on Saturday, moving into the Denver metro and I-25 corridor by Sunday morning. Scattered snow showers will continue through the day on Sunday, with an additional 0-3″ possible. In the mountains, another 8-12″ will be possible by the end of the weekend. The eastern plains will stay mainly dry with this cold front, dealing primarily with strong wind gusts and a drop in temperature. Highs will stay in the 20s for most of the state on Sunday.

As we head into the upcoming work week, on-and-off again snow showers can be expected through Friday across the mountains.

Snow showers will dry out Sunday night into Monday morning for the eastern half of the state. Temps will drop into the teens and single digits by the Monday morning drive. We’ll experience a mixture of sun and clouds across the Front Range on Monday with daytime highs in the 30s. A few scattered snow showers will be possible Monday night into Tuesday morning with a weak passing system.

Tuesday will be another dry day with a mix of sun and clouds and highs in the mid-30s. Our active weather pattern continues on Wednesday, as our next shot of some accumulating snow will be possible. It’s too early to pinpoint specific totals, but highs will stay in the 20-30s.

Thursday and Friday will be drier days, with highs maxing out in the upper 30s and lower 40s.

