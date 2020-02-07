Closings & Delays: Full List
YWCA Boulder County – “Hear Us Roar” Gala – End Racism and Empower Women

The YWCA Boulder County has been serving our community for nearly 100 years, and it's dedicated to eliminating racism and empowering.  CEO Debbie Pope invites everyone to buy a $125 ticket for the annual fundraising gala, "Hear Us Roar: A Speakeasy Soiree" March 7th from 6-1pm at the Jewish Community Center in Boulder.

