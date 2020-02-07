Your Chance to Win 4 Nights at The Ranahan by Welk Resorts in Breckenridge

Closings & Delays: Full List
Pinpoint Weather Alert Day: Accumulating snow for Front Range, 2+ feet in some mountain areas
The Ranahan by Welk Resorts is located on six acres of a scenic bend in the Blue River, minutes from the historic town of Breckenridge, CO, and world-class skiing.  Jon Fredricks, CEO and grandson of Lawrence Welk, tells Paula about the luxury, convenience, and the freedom to explore, your way.  Enter here for your chance to win a 4-Night stay at The Ranahan by Welk Resorts.

