Snowstorm brings epic sledding conditions!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER — The latest snowstorm to sock Colorado created some pretty epic sledding conditions around Denver and the rest of the state.

Ruby Hill in Denver was jam packed with plenty of people on Friday.

"This is the most well-known [sledding hill] in the city,” said Brandon Parker, a Colorado native who brought his kids to Ruby Hill Friday morning.

Many of you told us Ruby Hill is your favorite hill to sled on too. Others, however, shared some other fun spots:

According to Marianne Herman, Ken Caryl Sledding Hill Park in Littleton has some amazing hills!

Tiffany Donahue pointed us towards Westminster City Park.

“Keystone has a really cool tubing run,” said Phillip Steele.

Robinson Park in the Hilltop area of Denver and Heritage Dells Park in Golden also received kudos!

If you have any suggestions, please let us know by e-mailing: tips@kdvr.com