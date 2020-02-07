× Snowfall Totals from Colorado on February 6-7

DENVER — Denver got hit with 4-8 inches of snow accumulation overnight. An additional 1-3 inches possible today. Snow tapers off this afternoon/tonight.

Winter Weather Advisories continue for Denver, Boulder, Loveland and Fort Collins and are in effect until late tonight.

The main snow band is wobbling around making forecasting a challenge. At times the snow will stop then it will pick back up.

The mountains got 1-2 feet overnight. An additional foot likely I-70 and North. Avalanche danger is “High”, 4 out 5 on the danger scale.

Friday is a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day. Read the latest forecast for the Denver area.

The National Weather Service is compiling snowfall reports from across the area. The map and list below are updated with the latest totals as of 6 a.m. Friday.

Rye- 1 inch

Fountain- 1 inch

Centennial- 7 inches

Gothic- 2.5 inches

Lone Tree- 7 inches

Thornton- 4.5 inches

Air Force Academy- 2.5 inches

Ponderosa Park- 5 inches

Louisville- 4.3 inches

Boulder- 2.2 inches

Castle Rock- 7 inches

Parker- 8 inches

Wheat Ridge- 3.5 inches

Pueblo- 2.5 inches

Woodland Park- 3 inches

Manitou Springs- 5 inches

Aspen Park- 6 inches

Black Forest- 3.6 inches

Denver- 4.1 inches

Strasburg- 4.5 inches

Sheridan- 5.5 inches

Ken Caryl- 5.5 inches

Castle Pines- 5.6 inches

Commerce City- 3.7 inches

Lakewood- 5 inches

Aurora- 6.1 inches

Genesee- 6.5 inches

Highlands Ranch- 6.7 inches

We will continue to update this list throughout the day.