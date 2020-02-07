Snowfall Totals from Colorado on February 6-7
DENVER — Denver got hit with 4-8 inches of snow accumulation overnight. An additional 1-3 inches possible today. Snow tapers off this afternoon/tonight.
Winter Weather Advisories continue for Denver, Boulder, Loveland and Fort Collins and are in effect until late tonight.
The main snow band is wobbling around making forecasting a challenge. At times the snow will stop then it will pick back up.
The mountains got 1-2 feet overnight. An additional foot likely I-70 and North. Avalanche danger is “High”, 4 out 5 on the danger scale.
Friday is a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day. Read the latest forecast for the Denver area.
The National Weather Service is compiling snowfall reports from across the area. The map and list below are updated with the latest totals as of 6 a.m. Friday.
- Rye- 1 inch
- Fountain- 1 inch
- Centennial- 7 inches
- Gothic- 2.5 inches
- Lone Tree- 7 inches
- Thornton- 4.5 inches
- Air Force Academy- 2.5 inches
- Ponderosa Park- 5 inches
- Louisville- 4.3 inches
- Boulder- 2.2 inches
- Castle Rock- 7 inches
- Parker- 8 inches
- Wheat Ridge- 3.5 inches
- Pueblo- 2.5 inches
- Woodland Park- 3 inches
- Manitou Springs- 5 inches
- Aspen Park- 6 inches
- Black Forest- 3.6 inches
- Denver- 4.1 inches
- Strasburg- 4.5 inches
- Sheridan- 5.5 inches
- Ken Caryl- 5.5 inches
- Castle Pines- 5.6 inches
- Commerce City- 3.7 inches
- Lakewood- 5 inches
- Aurora- 6.1 inches
- Genesee- 6.5 inches
- Highlands Ranch- 6.7 inches
We will continue to update this list throughout the day.