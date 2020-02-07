Shirts designed by local 6-year-old benefiting Children’s Hospital Colorado

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Simple designs with a powerful message are at the heart of a new clothing line inspired by a local 6-year-old.

As an 18-month-old, Liv Guldbrandsen suffered a seizure. The event led her and her family to get acquainted with the staff at Children's Hospital Colorado.

Now, at age 6, Liv told her mother Kelly Guldbrandsen that she wanted to make clothing that made patients at Children's know they are "always loved."

The family took that concept to the sewing machine nine months ago, creating "Sweat Love Soul."

Some of the designs were created by Liv and her brothers and include such phrases as "I am strong, powerful, and kind," and "Love is in the air." Their hope is to inspire with their line of clothing and a portion of all proceeds from their sales benefit Children's Hospital Colorado.