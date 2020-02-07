Relieved parents welcome 200 JeffCo students home from mountain camp despite snowstorm

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. – Hundreds of Jefferson County parents are relieved their children made it home from an outdoor lab in the mountains despite the snowstorm. The students said the snow only added to their adventure.

About 200 students from Ken Caryl Middle School came back from a week at outdoor lab in the mountains. They were scheduled to return Friday at noon, but the school district issued a snow day.

“Safety is our No. 1 priority. As soon as we knew schools were canceled today and our kids needed to get home, we came together as a team for a plan of action. We worked with the district and transportation department," Principal Christie Hurt said.

The district sent buses equipped with chains to pick up the students from Mount Evans and where the students had been staying since Monday. They were escorted by district snow plows.

Sixth grader Brianna O’Connor said about the trip home, “It went a lot slower than on the way up just because there was so much snow, but the plows were out there.”

Her father, David, was glad to have her back home.

“I’m happy to have her back. We missed her, definitely happy she had a fun time though," he said.

Nikki Greer’s son made the same journey she made 30 years ago. She said there was no snow on her trip.

“Happy, happy tears, it’s been crazy. Good story for all them to tell. You know, you don’t think you’re going to miss your 11-year-old, but you do," she said.

Student Brianna O’Connor said, “We learned about hydrosphere, geosphere, biosphere and we did archery too, so it was pretty fun.”

They also learned patience on the way home. And now they have new a appreciation of the great outdoors in Colorado.

The principal said a key part of the equation was keeping the parents informed of decisions as they day went along. All of the parents we spoke with said they appreciated that and it alleviated a lot of worry.