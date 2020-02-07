Photo Gallery: Share your snow photos from the February 6-7 storm

DENVER– Denver got hit with 4-8 inches of snow accumulation overnight. An additional 1-3 inches possible today. Snow tapers off this afternoon/tonight.

Winter Weather Advisories continue for Denver, Boulder, Loveland and Fort Collins and are in effect until late tonight.

The mountains got 1-2 feet overnight. An additional foot likely I-70 and North. Avalanche danger is “High”, 4 out 5 on the danger scale.

Friday is a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day. Read the latest forecast for the Denver area.

We would love to see your snow pictures. You can upload them to our gallery by clicking the red “Submit Your Photo” button below this story. We will share some of them on TV.

