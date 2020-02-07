Snow continues in Denver; Another foot of snow possible in the mountains; Pinpoint Weather Alert Day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER-- Denver got hit with 4-8 inches of snow accumulation overnight. An additional 1-3 inches possible today. Snow tapers off this afternoon/tonight.

Winter Weather Advisories continue for Denver, Boulder, Loveland and Fort Collins and are in effect until late tonight.

The main snow band is wobbling around making forecasting a challenge. At times the snow will stop then it will pick back up.

The mountains got 1-2 feet overnight. An additional foot likely I-70 and North. Avalanche danger is "High", 4 out 5 on the danger scale.

Turning significantly drier on Saturday. Highs 40s in Denver with lots of melting.

Next shot of snow arrives Saturday late into Sunday morning. 1 inch of snow accumulation in Denver. 3-8 inches in the mountains.

Drier on Monday.

