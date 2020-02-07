More snow to come

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Our snowstorm will be slowly ending late tonight. Snow showers will remain through the evening across metro Denver with light additional accumulation of an inch or two especially after sunset. The main roads will stay mainly wet. Side streets will have some snow and slick conditions.

Snow totals were impressive with metro reports from 4.5" officially at the airport to 6-8" south of downtown and even a few 10" reports. The mountains got slammed with more than 2 feet of snow in some areas.

We are tracking our next chance for snow on Sunday. Light accumulation of an inch or two is possible with some of the snow showers.

We have another chance for snow on Wednesday bringing similar totals of a few inches.

Good news is we are running ahead for the month of February for snow and the recent storms have pushed us ahead for the season too!

