Man gets life for fatal shooting at Thornton bar

Posted 6:06 pm, February 7, 2020

BRIGHTON, Colo. — A man who shot an employee to death following a brawl at a suburban Denver bar has been sentenced to life in prison plus 100 years without parole.

Gary Wideman was sentenced Friday for the Aug. 11, 2018, death of 37-year-old Brenda Lee Martinez at the Extra Point Bar in Thornton.

Prosecutors say that after the brawl, the 38-year-old Wideman retrieved his gun from his vehicle and fired two shots into the bar’s kitchen, killing Martinez and wounding three others.

He was convicted of first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, first-degree assault and second-degree assault. Wideman claimed self-defense.

