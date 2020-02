× Loveland Ski Area will not open Friday due to high winds

LOVELAND SKI AREA, Colo.– Loveland Ski Area will not open on Friday due to high winds from the winter storm that has dropped more than 19 inches of snow to some areas.

Officials at Loveland Ski Area said that they are sorry for all of the guests who made the drive up Friday morning.

Loveland Ski Area is expected to reopen Saturday morning at 8:30 a.m.

Loveland Ski Area has seen 22 inches of fresh powder in the last 24 hours.