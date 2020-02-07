Closings & Delays: Full List
Pinpoint Weather Alert Day: Accumulating snow for Front Range, 2+ feet in some mountain areas
School Closings & Delays

Lawsuit: Man alleges Englewood police beat him for unpaid cab fare

Posted 12:11 pm, February 7, 2020, by

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. –The City of Englewood and several police officers are facing a federal excessive force lawsuit after a man claimed the officers beat him up inside his own home last year when he failed to pay a $22 cab fare.

Patric Martinez filed the suit against the City of Englewood in federal court, claiming the officers slammed him into a glass shelf and roughed him up so much that he “suffered such traumatic injuries…that he was given an MRI, and incurred medical bills of almost $20,000.”

An Englewood Police Department spokesperson told the FOX31 Problem Solvers the department doesn’t generally comment on potential or ongoing cases.

Martinez’s suit suggests that officers could have written him a ticket rather than entering his home and attempting to make an arrest. He said his face was cut, and that doctors “performed CT scans on both the plaintiff’s skull and face to determine the extent of his injuries.”

AlertMe
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.