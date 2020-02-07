× Lawsuit: Man alleges Englewood police beat him for unpaid cab fare

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. –The City of Englewood and several police officers are facing a federal excessive force lawsuit after a man claimed the officers beat him up inside his own home last year when he failed to pay a $22 cab fare.

Patric Martinez filed the suit against the City of Englewood in federal court, claiming the officers slammed him into a glass shelf and roughed him up so much that he “suffered such traumatic injuries…that he was given an MRI, and incurred medical bills of almost $20,000.”

An Englewood Police Department spokesperson told the FOX31 Problem Solvers the department doesn’t generally comment on potential or ongoing cases.

Martinez’s suit suggests that officers could have written him a ticket rather than entering his home and attempting to make an arrest. He said his face was cut, and that doctors “performed CT scans on both the plaintiff’s skull and face to determine the extent of his injuries.”