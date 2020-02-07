Horse dragged by pickup truck recovering well

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FRANKTOWN — A horse from Grand County, who was dragged behind a pickup truck this past November, is recovering smoothly.

’Trigger’, the 12-year-old quarter horse, was rescued shortly after the incident (video of the incident went viral on social media).

Since November, Trigger has been recovering at the Dumb Friends League’s Harmony Equine Center in Franktown.

“We’ve had him for a couple of months,” explained Garret Leonard, the center’s director. “He’s starting to understand we’re here to help him not hurt him”.

While he’s doing well physically - mentally, Trigger is still processing the trauma he endured.

"You’re not going to get him over mentally the physical pain that he felt,” Leonard said. "Whether you’re a human being or an animal, post traumatic stress is a real thing”.

It’s unclear how long it will take before Trigger is available for adoption. The Equine Center wants to make sure he’s ready before sending him off to a new home.