Denver PD looking for man who allegedly punched woman walking dog

DENVER — The Denver Police Department is looking for a man who allegedly punched a woman who was walking her dog in the Baker neighborhood.

According to DPD, about 7:10 a.m. on Feb. 2, the woman was walking her dog near South Broadway and West Dakota Avenue. A man approached her and said, “cute dog,” then punched her one time.

The man then ran away.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at: 720-913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous. A reward of up to $2,000 is being offered.