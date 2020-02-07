Closings & Delays: Full List
Pinpoint Weather Alert Day: Accumulating snow for Front Range, 2+ feet in some mountain areas
School Closings & Delays

Denver PD looking for man who allegedly punched woman walking dog

Posted 2:32 pm, February 7, 2020, by

DENVER — The Denver Police Department is looking for a man who allegedly punched a woman who was walking her dog in the Baker neighborhood.

According to DPD, about 7:10 a.m. on Feb. 2, the woman was walking her dog near South Broadway and West Dakota Avenue. A man approached her and said, “cute dog,” then punched her one time.

The man then ran away.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at: 720-913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous. A reward of up to $2,000 is being offered.

AlertMe
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.