× Commerce City PD: Mother takes son after losing custody; could be in East Colfax area

DENVER — Police are looking for a woman who allegedly took her son after losing custody of him.

The Commerce City Police Department says it learned on Thursday that 29-year-old Valerie Watson had taken her son, Danny Fish Jr., from his home in Commerce City.

Watson was last seen about 4 p.m. Thursday near East Colfax Avenue and Colorado Boulevard in east Denver. She is known to frequent hotels along the East Colfax corridor, according to CCPD.

Watson is described as a black woman who is 6-foot-1.

Fish is 2 1/2 years old. He is black, about 3 feet tall and weighs about 40 pounds.

Anyone with information about their whereabouts is asked to call 911 or CCPD at: 303-288-1535.