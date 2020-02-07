Alamo Drafthouse Cinema – VHStival Tour

Here's a flashback for you... remember V-H-S tapes? It's time to dig them out because Alamo Drafthouse Cinema is hosting a VHStival Tour Saturday, Feb. 22nd, with screenings of rental rarities! Author Josh Schafer, who wrote "Stuck on a V-H-S: A Visual History of Video Store Stickers", will be there. And Joe Pickett from "The Onion" and Nick Preuher from "The Colbert Report" will show off their latest V-H-S finds.AlertMe
