Alamo Drafthouse Cinema – VHStival Tour

Posted 1:54 pm, February 7, 2020, by , Updated at 01:55PM, February 7, 2020
Here's a flashback for you... remember V-H-S tapes? It's time to dig them out because Alamo Drafthouse Cinema is hosting a VHStival Tour Saturday, Feb. 22nd, with screenings of rental rarities!  Author Josh Schafer, who wrote "Stuck on a V-H-S: A Visual History of Video Store Stickers", will be there.  And Joe Pickett from "The Onion" and Nick Preuher from "The Colbert Report" will show off their latest V-H-S finds.

