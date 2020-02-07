Accused 16-year-old STEM School shooter pleads guilty

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. — Alec McKinney, one of two teens accused in the STEM School Highlands Ranch shooting pleaded guilty Friday afternoon.

The 16-year-old is accused of perpetrating the May 2019 shooting alongside 19-year-old Devon Erickson.

McKinney faced 48 charges in connection to the shooting. Student Kendrick Castillo was killed in the shooting and eight others were wounded.

As part of a plea deal, McKinney pleaded guilty to 17 of the charges, including first-degree murder in the death of Castillo.

“Due to changes in Colorado law in 2016 by the state legislature, the mandatory minimum sentence for 16-year-old McKinney is life with possibility of parole after 40 years minus earned time. The maximum sentence under the plea agreement is life with the possibility of parole after 40 years minus earned time plus 407½ years in the Department of Corrections,” the 18th Judicial District Attorney’s Office said in a statement.

In December, a judge ruled that McKinney would stand trial as an adult.

Sentencing is scheduled for May 18 at 9 a.m.