44 mile closure: I-70 westbound closed from Golden to the Eisenhower tunnel, eastbound closed at Genesee

DENVER– The Colorado Department of Transportation said that westbound Interstate 70 is closed Friday from Golden to the Eisenhower Tunnel due to adverse conditions.

CDOT said the closure stretched from mile marker 215 to mile marker 259 starting at 10:42 a.m. Friday.

Eastbound I-70 closed at Genesee due to crashes around 12:15 p.m.

There is no estimated time on when I-70 would reopen.

FOX31/Channel 2 reporter Emily Allen witnessed the dangerous conditions first-hand Friday morning.

WOW! Heavy snow and strong winds are causing MAJOR problems in the mountains and at the Eisenhower Tunnel. Poor @EmilyAReports could barely stand up. Driving is treacherous! pic.twitter.com/cw6LuDrFtE — FOX31 Denver KDVR (@KDVR) February 7, 2020

Road conditions continue to deteriorate, and mountain travel is not advised. Alternate routes are not available, as extreme conditions also exist throughout the area, according to CDOT.

We will update this story when I-70 reopens.