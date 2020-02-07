Closings & Delays: Full List
Pinpoint Weather Alert Day: Accumulating snow for Front Range, 2+ feet in some mountain areas
44 mile closure: I-70 westbound closed from Golden to the Eisenhower tunnel, eastbound closed at Genesee

Posted 11:02 am, February 7, 2020, by , Updated at 12:25PM, February 7, 2020

DENVER– The Colorado Department of Transportation said that westbound Interstate 70 is closed Friday from Golden to the Eisenhower Tunnel due to adverse conditions.

CDOT said the closure stretched from mile marker 215 to mile marker 259 starting at 10:42 a.m. Friday.

Eastbound I-70 closed at Genesee due to crashes around 12:15 p.m.

There is no estimated time on when I-70 would reopen.

FOX31/Channel 2 reporter Emily Allen witnessed the dangerous conditions first-hand Friday morning.

Road conditions continue to deteriorate, and mountain travel is not advised. Alternate routes are not available, as extreme conditions also exist throughout the area, according to CDOT.

We will update this story when I-70 reopens.

