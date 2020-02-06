District Attorney speaks about Aurora officer found drunk in patrol car while on duty

AURORA, Colo.– District Attorney George Brauchler will hold a news conference Thursday regarding the Aurora Police Department officer who kept his job and was not charged with driving under the influence after he was found drunk inside his patrol car while on duty.

Here is the full video from the press conference:

According to a general offense report obtained by FOX31 and Channel 2, on March 29, 2019, officers were dispatched to the area of East Mississippi Avenue and South Tower Road on a welfare check. Dispatch was told an unconscious person — possibly an APD officer — was inside a car outside Buckley Air Force Base.

When officers arrived, they found Aurora firefighters were already at the scene. APD Agent Nate Meier was in the driver’s seat of an unmarked Ford Taurus patrol car stopped in the middle of Mississippi, according to the report. The engine was still running.

