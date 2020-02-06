Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Love -- and anxiety -- often go hand in hand when it comes to Valentine’s Day! Whether it’s your first one together or your tenth, the holiday can create a whole new level of excitement and stress. And for those who are newly single, it can be a completely different emotional rollercoaster.

Local professional matchmaker Hope Rike shares her Valentine’s Day Survival Guide for every relationship stage and help singles and couples know what they should dare and beware when it comes to celebrating Cupid’s big day.