Trump set to campaign alongside Gardner at Colorado Springs rally

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — President Donald Trump will campaign alongside Sen. Cory Gardner in Colorado Springs later this month.

The rally is scheduled for the evening of Feb. 20 at the Broadmoor World Arena.

Thursday evening, Jerrod Dobkin, the communications director for Garnder’s reelection campaign, confirmed the senator would be attending the rally.

“Senator Gardner is looking forward to joining President Trump to tout all the great accomplishments they have delivered to Colorado, including the BLM headquarters, Space Force, delivering clean drinking water to fifty thousand Coloradans, record low unemployment, and more. Senator Gardner is hopeful both Democrats and Republicans will want to celebrate these successes,” Dobkin said in a written statement.

David Pourshoushtari, a spokesperson for the Colorado Democratic Party, issued the following statement about the event:

“Cory Gardner’s a spineless yes-man who’s sold out Colorado to Donald Trump time and time again. Whether it’s their numerous attacks on Coloradans’ healthcare or raiding millions of dollars from Peterson Air Force Base in Colorado Springs, it’s no wonder they’re both so profoundly unpopular here in Colorado. We rejected Trump in 2016, and we’ll reject him and his enabler Cory Gardner at the ballot box this November.”

For those wishing to attend the rally, a person can register up to two tickets per mobile number.