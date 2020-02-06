× Summit County officials: 6 Keystone Resort employees have the mumps

SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. — Six employees at Keystone Resort in Summit County have cases of the mumps, according to county health officials.

Summit County Public Health said it is investigating the situation alongside the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.

“Public health officials believe there is minimal risk to members of the public who have had interaction with the ski area, and there is currently no known spread into the larger community. People may want to check their vaccine status to ensure they are protected against mumps,” Summit County said in a statement issued Wednesday.

The county says Keystone Resort has been fully cooperating with the investigation.

Mumps is a viral infection that causes painful swelling in the cheek and jaw glands. Other symptoms may include a low-grade fever, fatigue, lack of appetite and headache. Rare symptoms include swollen testicles, meningitis (spinal fluid infection), encephalitis (brain infection) and hearing loss.

About 1/3 of people with the mumps do not show symptoms, county health officials said.

The disease is spread by saliva or by respiratory droplets from the mouth, nose or throat.

“People with mumps can spread the illness to others from two days before symptoms start and for five days after. Most people with mumps get better within two weeks with bed rest, fluids and medications to reduce pain and/or fever,” county health officials said.

Mumps is prevented by the measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) vaccine. However, it cannot stop the disease once a person is exposed.

“Two doses of the MMR vaccine are recommended for children, with the first dose at 12-15 months of age and the second dose at 4-6 years of age. Mumps vaccine immunity can decrease over time, so some people who have been vaccinated can get mumps. The vaccine is not recommended for pregnant women. Adults born before 1957 are generally considered to be immune to mumps and do not need to be vaccinated, but other adults should make sure they have been vaccinated,” county health officials said.

Anyone with mumps symptoms should contact their health care provider or Summit County Public Health: 970-668-9161.