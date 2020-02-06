× Students fight for free menstrual products in Colorado schools

DENVER — Arvada West High School students are pushing lawmakers to act regarding menstrual products.

Julia Trujillo and her friends Julia and Piper gathered on the West Steps of the Capitol Thursday in support of House Bill 1131.

HB 1131 allocates around $450,000 to schools to provide free menstrual products — like tampons — to female students who need them.

“If we care about the education and dignity of our youth, we have an obligation to support the Menstrual Hygiene Products in Schools Program,” Trujillo said Thursday to lawmakers.

“Getting period products to our state’s most vulnerable is worth it and it is important,” Trujillo added.

The Arvada West students successfully raised money to provide products for free in their own schools this past school year.

The House Education Committee passed HB 1131 Thursday afternoon. It will next be heard by the House Appropriations Committee.