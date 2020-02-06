Up to 3 feet of snow in the Mountains; Accumulating snow arrives in Denver Thursday night

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER-- Snow has started in the Central and Northern Mountains. Winter Storm Warnings remain in place until late Friday/early Saturday. 1-3 feet of total accumulation.

Dry in Denver this morning. Light snow develops during the evening rush tonight and continues overnight into the Friday morning rush hour. Off/on snow Friday.

Total accumulations 2-6" Denver. 3-10" Northern Colorado including Fort Collins, Loveland, Longmont.

Friday is a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day.

Highs today reach 43 in Denver. Mountain highs in the single digits. Windy.

Friday reaches 31 in Denver. Single digits in the Mountains again. Windy.

Turning significantly drier on Saturday.

The next storm system hits the Mountains between Saturday night and Sunday. Another 3-8 inches of accumulation.

Some of that snow brushes Denver and the Front Range on Sunday and possibly Monday. Light accumulations.

