× ‘Prepare for delays and closures’; CDOT issues travel warning for significant mountain snowstorm

DENVER– The Colorado Department of Transportation issued a travel advisory for the mountains starting Thursday due to a snowstorm.

The travel advisory will last through the weekend.

CDOT said drivers will encounter significant snow accumulations, blowing and drifting snow and closures due to avalanche mitigation.

Heavy snowfall is likely in the northern mountains, south-central mountains, southern mountains and along the I-70 mountain corridor. Mountain winds will be strong at times, leading to areas of blowing and drifting snow, according to CDOT.

CDOT also said travel on Thursday, Friday and Saturday from the Front Range to ski areas will likely take longer than usual.

CDOT provided the following reminders for driving in the snow:

Drive slowly

Do not follow too closely

Do not pass plows

Check cotrip.org for road conditions

Ensure your vehicle is prepared for winter conditions and has proper tires, a scraper and other items in this checklist

By the end of the weekend, some mountain communities will receive up to three feet of snow. Friday is a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day due to anticipated travel impacts.