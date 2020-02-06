Police searching for vandals who damaged 33 parked cars in Thornton

THORNTON, Colo. — Police are searching for vandals who damaged 33 parked cars in Thornton last weekend.

According to the Thornton Police Department, the crime occurred between 6:45 p.m. and 7:45 p.m. on Feb. 1.

All of the cars were parked at or near Holy Cross Catholic Church, which is located at 9371 Wigham St.

All of the vehicles had at least one tire slashed. One car had two side windows smashed, and another was keyed.

The Thornton Police Department is looking for information about any suspicious vehicles or people entering or exiting the church parking lot at the time of the vandalism.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers online or by calling: 720-913-7867. Tips can be submitted anonymously. A reward of up to $2,000 is being offered for information.