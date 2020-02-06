× Mourners needed for ‘unaccompanied’ veteran’s funeral in Colorado Springs on Friday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A Veterans of Foreign Wars post in El Paso County is looking for mourners to attend an Air Force veteran’s funeral in Colorado Springs.

In a Facebook post, Cheyenne Mountain VFW Post 3917 said Staff Sgt. Clyde Baldwin has no known family members.

Baldwin served from 1950 to 1970.

He will be laid to rest at 9 a.m. Friday at Pikes Peak National Cemetery.

“Please help get the word out for a good showing,” the VFW post wrote.

The cemetery is located southeast of the Colorado Springs Airport. The address is: 10545 Drennan Road, Colorado Springs, 80925.