Mourners needed for ‘unaccompanied’ veteran’s funeral in Colorado Springs on Friday

Posted 3:06 pm, February 6, 2020, by

(Photo: Getty Images)

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A Veterans of Foreign Wars post in El Paso County is looking for mourners to attend an Air Force veteran’s funeral in Colorado Springs.

In a Facebook post, Cheyenne Mountain VFW Post 3917 said Staff Sgt. Clyde Baldwin has no known family members.

Baldwin served from 1950 to 1970.

He will be laid to rest at 9 a.m. Friday at Pikes Peak National Cemetery. 

“Please help get the word out for a good showing,” the VFW post wrote.

The cemetery is located southeast of the Colorado Springs Airport. The address is: 10545 Drennan Road, Colorado Springs, 80925.

AlertMe
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.