Meet Youngest Ambassador of St. Baldrick’s Foundation – Fighting Childhood Cancer

February 6, 2020
St. Baldrick's Foundation is a non-profit on a mission to raise awareness about childhood cancers, the need to fund research, and find cures and better treatments.  Hear the heart-wrenching and hopeful story of the newest and youngest St.  Baldrick's Ambassador, 19-month-old cancer survivor Hudson Walker, and her parents Thomas and Hailey Walker.

