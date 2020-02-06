St. Baldrick's Foundation is a non-profit on a mission to raise awareness about childhood cancers, the need to fund research, and find cures and better treatments. Hear the heart-wrenching and hopeful story of the newest and youngest St. Baldrick's Ambassador, 19-month-old cancer survivor Hudson Walker, and her parents Thomas and Hailey Walker.AlertMe
Meet Youngest Ambassador of St. Baldrick’s Foundation – Fighting Childhood Cancer
