× Loveland Pass closed due to ‘Major Crash’ involving two semi-trucks

LOVELAND PASS, Colo.– The Colorado State Patrol says Loveland Pass is closed due to a head-on crash involving two semi-trucks.

According to CSP, the crash happened around 11:23 a.m. Thursday.

CSP said no injuries were reported from the crash.

Loveland Pass is expected to be closed for an extended amount of time due to the crash, according to CSP.

The cause of the crash has not been released.

We will update this story when Loveland Pass reopens.