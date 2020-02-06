× Juvenile killed in single-vehicle crash in Greenwood Village

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. — A juvenile was killed in a single-vehicle crash Thursday afternoon in Greenwood Village.

According to the Greenwood Village Police Department, about 4:15 p.m., its traffic unit responded to the crash near South Dayton Street and East Dorado Avenue.

The driver, a juvenile, was taken to a local hospital and pronounced dead.

The driver’s name, age and gender have not been released.

GVPD said the investigation into the crash is ongoing.

Police did not publish further details about the incident.