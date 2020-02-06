× High risk for avalanches in the mountains this weekend

DENVER– The avalanche danger is set to increase across Colorado this weekend.

The danger is increasing now because of the forecast that calls for up to three feet of snow in some areas, plus strong winds. We’ve issued a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day for Friday.

The Colorado Avalanche Information Center issued an Avalanche Watch for Friday for several areas for a high level of avalanche danger.

The CAIC said the avalanche danger was moderate on Thursday.