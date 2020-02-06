Google Maps

Posted 12:08 pm, February 6, 2020, by
Data pix.

Fifteen years ago navigating from one place to another involved printing out directions and a lot of memorization. Times have changed. Now you can get step-by-step navigation whether you`re walking, driving or taking public transportation thanks to the smartphone in your pocket. An expert from Google Maps joined us with tips on how to get the most out of google maps. For more information head to Maps.Google.com

AlertMe
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.